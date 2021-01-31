As of Now, IPL 2021 Should Be Happening in India: BCCI Treasurer

The Indian cricket board is planning to host this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and is not ruling out the possibility of holding it in a hub.

The lengthy tournament that is expected to exceed 50 days -- the 2020 edition lasted 53 days -- will present the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a variety of challenges, including those like regular testing at venues.

"As of now it has been decided that the IPL should be happening in India. In case the same situation prevails [with declining Covid-19 cases in India], then it should happen in India," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told IANS.