Another Overseas Delhi Player Tests COVID Positive, On Day of Match vs Mumbai
Delhi Capitals' bio-bubble had many members testing positive since Friday last week.
Hours before Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians, a second overseas player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPNCricinfo.
Delhi's Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is currently in the hospital after testing positive over the weekend, the franchise had confirmed on Tuesday, adding that some more members of their bio-bubble in Mumbai were also unwell
"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise," the statement by the franchise said.
The Delhi vs Mumbai fixture was originally scheduled to be played in Pune but was moved to Mumbai with Delhi's players in isolation following the COVID cases in their bubble. Physio Patrick Farhart was the first member of the team to have tested positive, last Friday.
