RR Left With Just 4 Overseas Players After AJ Tye Also Exits IPL

IPL’s Rajasthan Royals franchise are down to their last four overseas players after Aussie bowler Andrew Tye has become the latest player to pull out of the ongoing tournament.

The Royals have been hit by a series of player withdrawals with Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes ruled out of the season due to injuries and Liam Livingstone pulling out last week due to bubble fatigue.

The reason for Tye’s departure is not yet known but the news was confirmed in a video posted by the franchise on Sunday afternoon, following their victory over Kolkata in Mumbai on Saturday night.

In the video, RR’s Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara can be seen saying, ‘AJ is leaving in the morning at 4AM so all of you boys who want to say bye to him, and thank you… He’s been part of the squad, he’s offered us a lot of himself and his thoughts,’