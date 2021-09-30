Stood Up for Myself as I Was Taught That: R Ashwin on Exchange With Eoin Morgan
R Ashwin and KKR players Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee had a heated exchange in Sharjah.
India cricketer R Ashwin has opened about the tiff with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee, saying that he was well within his rights to take a run in the situation.
In Sharjah, in the game between DC and KKR, Ashwin ran an extra run after the throw from a KKR fielder ricocheted off Rishabh Pant on Tuesday. That did not go down well with KKR’s players and a heated altercation ensued after Ashwin had been dismissed.
Ashwin had taken a second run in the 19th over of the DC innings before being dismissed in the 20th, which is when matters escalated in Sharjah.
Ashwin and Morgan were in no mood to back down and Dinesh Karthik had to step in and diffuse the situation. Morgan didn't appreciate Ashwin's decision and claimed it violates 'spirit of cricket', the Indian off-spinner says otherwise.
"I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint (didn't) know the ball had hit Rishabh. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT," Ashwin tweeted.
KKR went on to win the game by 3 wickets.
