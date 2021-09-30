Stood Up for Myself as I Was Taught That: R Ashwin on Exchange With Eoin Morgan

India cricketer R Ashwin has opened about the tiff with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee, saying that he was well within his rights to take a run in the situation.

In Sharjah, in the game between DC and KKR, Ashwin ran an extra run after the throw from a KKR fielder ricocheted off Rishabh Pant on Tuesday. That did not go down well with KKR’s players and a heated altercation ensued after Ashwin had been dismissed.

Ashwin had taken a second run in the 19th over of the DC innings before being dismissed in the 20th, which is when matters escalated in Sharjah.