Akash Deep's Journey: From Nets Bowler to Making an Impact for RCB in IPL 2022

Growing from strength to strength in the last four games of the 2022 season, Akash was instrumental in restricting Mumbai Indians to 151/6 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on April 9, helping his side win the crunch contest by seven wickets.

Not only did he bowl one of the most economical spells on that day -- Akash conceded just 20 runs in his four overs, which also included a maiden -- but also took the prized wicket of Ishan Kishan when the MI opener looked well set on 26.

Speaking about his experiences with the Bengaluru franchise, who bought him back during the Mega Auction this year, Akash said, "I have liked RCB since my childhood and ever since I've known cricket. I used to like RCB a lot because of Virat sir (Virat Kohli) and AB sir (AB de Villiers). I would never miss out on an RCB game even if I missed any other game. I would not watch any other team's games, but I would watch this team's right from my childhood. So, even joining up with this team for me was a big deal."