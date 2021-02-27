Ahmedabad Among 5 Venues Shortlisted for IPL 2021

“So cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will be ready to host matches. Ahmedabad, in all likelihood, will host the play-off and final match of the IPL,” he said.

The IPL is expected to start in the second week of April.

Cricbuzz reported that the matches could take place in a cluster-caravan format, where teams will be in two groups and matches will be played at one venue as per the groups before teams are re-shuffled and move on to the next round.

There is a strong chance that Lucknow also could be in the mix as BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has been lobbying hard for the IPL games in the Uttar Pradesh centre but it is not in the initial shortlist yet.