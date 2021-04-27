After Travel Ban, CA Promises to Liaise With Govt to Help Players

Soon after it was decided by the Australian government to suspend all flights from India till May 15, Cricket Australia (CA) announced that they are in regular touch with the players and will liaise with the government to deal with the problem.

In a meeting of Australia's National Security Committee of Cabinet on Tuesday, it was decided that direct flights from India will be suspended.

However, both CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have said they are willing to assist the players and will coordinate with the government on that.