Kohli-AB Become First Pair in IPL to Share 10 100 Run Partnerships

Both Kohli and AB also became the first pair in IPL history to accumulate 3,000 runs in partnerships. They are well ahead of the Chris Gayle-Kohli pair, which scored 2,782 runs for RCB and Dhawan-Warner, who made 2,357 runs when they were together for SRH.

On Monday, de Villiers hammered an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls and Kohli scored a brisk 33 not out off 28 while Aaron Finch made 47 off 37 balls to help RCB to 194 for two wickets in 20 overs.