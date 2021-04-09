A Maxwell Turnaround! All-Rounder Steps Up For RCB in IPL Opener

A change in Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise seems to have worked wonders for Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, at least going by his show for his new team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

The hard-hitting right-handed batsman, who had failed to impress with the bat while turning out for the Punjab franchise in IPL 2020, hit a 28-ball 39 (4x3, 6x2) to help RCB clinch a 2-wicket thriller against Mumbai in the opening match of the season on Friday.

The highest that the Aussie all-rounder got last season was just 32.