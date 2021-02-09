5 Players Who Could Attract the Biggest Bids in IPL Auction 2021

While the Indian cricket team looks to recover from a comprehensive defeat at the hands of England in Chennai in the first Test, the IPL franchises will be in planning mode ahead of the auction on 18 February.

The eight franchises made a few big releases while another few put in solid performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to bolster their hopes for a good contract in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Currently, the most expensive player’s tag belongs to Australian Pat Cummins (INR 15.5 Cr), for whom the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank. Will that bid be topped going into the 2021 season?