3 Non-Playing Members in CSK Test COVID-19 Positive: Report
Lakshmipathy Balaji is among those who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the CSK camp.
Three non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent in New Delhi have returned COVID-19 positive tests. The rest of the squad are understood to have returned negative tests.
CSK’s Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner have tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPNCricinfo reported.
The results are from the latest round of testing on Sunday.
The franchise is reported to be waiting for the result of the test on Monday which was taken to differentiate from a false positive.
If the three members of the CSK camp test positive again to spend 10 days in a designated isolation facility outside the team bubble and can only return after producing two negative tests.
CSK play Rajasthan Royals next on Wednesday. In CSK’s last match against Mumbai, Balaji was in the dugout.
Last year in IPL 2020, the CEO’s wife was among the several members of the contingent, including players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, before the tournament in UAE.
Earlier on Monday, the KKR and RCB game was postponed in Ahmedabad after two players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from KKR, tested positive for COVID-19.
