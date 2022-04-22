25 Questions With Royals 'Good Boys' Jos Buttler & Riyan Parag

Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag are what could be called Rajasthan Royals' 'veterans' now, having spent the last few years with the franchise. With the league switching to a 10-team format from 2022, they're back for a longer season, and a longer stint in the bio-bubble. Which means just that little extra time to spend speaking to us, so we got the two Royals to sit down to face out 25 Questions.

Would Riyan have more toys of Jos' daughter Gigi? Who is coach Sangakkara's favourite? Where would Riyan be found in the bio-bubble, when not training and which new auction recruit was Jos looking most forward to playing alongside this season?