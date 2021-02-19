RCB’s Kyle Jamieson Plays Down ‘External’ Price Tag Expectations
Jamieson, who has never played in India, hopes to use the IPL stint to prepare for the T20 World Cup.
It was around midnight in New Zealand and young Kyle Jamieson had woken up to see Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings in an intense bidding war for his services at the IPL Player Auction in Chennai on Thursday.
Standing at almost 7 feet, the right arm pacer was finally snapped up by RCB, who are led by Virat Kohli and also have former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as part of the think tank, for Rs 15 Crore.
"It was pretty surreal, really, and it's such a unique experience to watch yourself go through an auction like that in the early hours of the morning," Jamieson was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.
"And I think it's probably still trying to sink in a little bit and try to take in.”
"Yeah, it was weird, there's no textbook to say how to approach that sort of stuff - that's probably how I've tried to take it. It's such a unique experience and it's trying to embrace the whole situation of it all as just try to, I guess, enjoy the moment."
Jamieson, who has never played competitive cricket in India, hopes to learn a few tricks and use the IPL stint to prepare for the T20 World Cup later in the year and played down talk of the expectations that come from with a high price tag.
"To be fair, I don't think a whole lot changes to me," Jamieson said. "I accept that there will be expectations but that's been the case the whole time I've played. When you play your first one-day game, first Test, and different series, there's always expectation, but it's probably more externally than it is with me. For me, it's about how can I learn, how can I grow, and focusing on trying to do the job for the team at that time."
Jamieson, who first informed his loved ones after watching the bidding war pan out, also spoke to former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond, who is part of the coaching staff at the Mumbai Indians.
"I had a message from Shane Bond as it [auction] was going and he was sort of saying, 'How good is this!' I didn't actually know what the amount of money was and how that translated to New Zealand dollars," Jamieson said. "It was quite cool to share that moment with him and sort of ride that two or three minutes with him."
Jamieson, who became the highest paid New Zealander in the IPL, is looking forward to teaming up with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who was signed for INR 14.25 crore.
"I think it's such a special experience and I think [I'm] so fortunate to go to a team with superstars of the game like that," Jamieson said. "They've had success for such a long period of time - those guys…Just to rub shoulders with them and try to learn and grow as a cricketer is something that I'm relishing."
