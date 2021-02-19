Rohit, Hardik Congratulated Me And Asked For Treat: K Gowtham

"It was a fanboy moment. After that, I've managed to chat with him a couple of times, haven't really had long chats, they have just been short and simple. I'm waiting to now join the set-up and have many fruitful conversations with him. It's an exciting feeling to play for CSK."

Five years ago, things were tough for Gowtham when he was gripped by self-doubt.

He had been reported for a suspect action that needed remodelling.

Then, he was not picked by his state team Karnataka even after his bowling action was deemed legal.

"It was tough sitting out, yes there weren't too many opportunities, but I tried to make the most of my time. That is the kind of person I am, you have to keep learning and improving every day," he said.

"I worked on my fitness, worked hard on improving my skills in the nets and making the most of learning from Anil Kumble and other senior coaches so that I could be ready whenever the opportunities comes.

"Keep giving your best. Every day is a new opportunity. My aim is to be a better version of my previous self. Day by day, keep getting better. It's just that simple."

(With PTI Inputs)