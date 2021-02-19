CSK Rejects Kedar, Harbhajan, Chawla Picked in Accelerated Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction on Thursday provided a few ageing Indian cricketers, discarded by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently, a fresh lease of life and a few crores to boot.

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.4 crore, an amount which was close to five times his base price. Chawla had played his last game for India in December 2012. He was a member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team. CSK released the 32-year-old player ahead of the auction.