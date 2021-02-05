2021 IPL Auction: 1097 Players Sign Up for 61 Available Slots

The wheels are in motion of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League with BCCI announcing that 1097 players have signed up for the IPL auction on 18 February in Chennai.

4 February was the deadline for the players to register for the auction and according to the BCCI’s press release, a total of 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) have put forward their names.

The Auction will begin from 3pm onwards with teams being allowed to a maximum of 25 players on their roster.

With the the eight franchises releasing some of the players in the off season and also taking part in player transfers, a total of 61 players can find new teams at the auction in Chennai.