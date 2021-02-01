Ten Syed Mushtaq Ali Performers Who Could Bag IPL 2021 Contracts

6. Vishnu Solanki

Ending with 267 runs in 8 games, Vishnu Solanki had a huge role to play in Baroda’s march to the finals. His knock of 71* against Haryana was the highlight of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Walking in at number three, Solanki had already raced away to a fine fifty, but they were in a spot of bother as they needed another 18 to chase down Haryana’s 148 off the last six balls.

The batsman was dropped off the second ball of the last over and he made the best of the opportunity, as he smashed a six, four and a six to help his team over the line in a close game. His hit to win the game was almost Dhoni-esque as he blasted the last ball over long on while playing a helicopter shot. Even in the finals, Solanki played a mature knock of 49 off 55 balls on a tough track. After being reduced to 36 for 6, the Baroda player held one end up and gritted it out to share a 58-run stand with Atit Shah, which ensured that the team could reach three-digits.

The batsman adds plenty of firepower in the batting line-up, which is a role that has always been in demand in the IPL. He is yet to play in the IPL.

Teams that might be interested: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore