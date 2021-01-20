10 Big Stars Released by IPL Teams Ahead of 2021 Auction

Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab)

Salary: ₹10.75 crore

The Australian all-rounder has had a lean patch in the IPL ever since starring in the 2014 edition for KXIP with a total of 552 runs to his name.

However, despite his poor form in the last 6 IPL seasons, his superb international form for Australia has always seen him get the big bucks at the auctions and it wasn’t any different last season as well, as KXIP bought him for a sum of INR 10.75 crore.

But Maxwell failed to live up to the expectations once again as he mustered just 108 runs in 13 matches, at a meagre average of 15.42. These numbers surely don’t warrant such a big salary and that’s why KXIP may have decided to release him and invest in young new talent instead.