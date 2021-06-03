Kerala’s Money Heist: A Highway Robbery Worth Crores & A BJP Link

Four days later, Shamjeer filed a complaint of robbery at the Kodakara police station, which is 500 metres away from the scene of the crime. In his complaint, Shamjeer said that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was looted from his vehicle, which was allegedly meant for a land deal.

The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) on 7 April. This is where the twist started. The police found that it was not Rs 25 lakh, but a much larger amount that was being transported. The next, immediate questions before the police were — How much money was being ferried? For whom? By whom?