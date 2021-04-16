Government Begins Mapping of States With Higher Need of Oxygen

For the purpose, the Ministry said, a sub-group has been formed under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with Ministry of Railways and transport departments of states to facilitate the movement of transport tankers for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

"Moving of oxygen tankers by rail is also being actively worked out."

For the seamless movement of oxygen tankers, orders have been given by PESO (Petroleum and Safety Organisation) for conversion of argon and nitrogen tankers for use as oxygen tankers; thereby the fleet available for transportation of tankers has been enhanced.

Free movement of oxygen tankers inter-state has been facilitated through MoRTH without registration in other states. Further, mapping of cylinders state-wise has been done and industrial cylinders have been permitted to be used for medical oxygen after due purging,