BJP Kerala Unit Demands CM’s Resignation Over Gold Smuggling Case

Yadav said Vijayan will go down in history as the "most corrupt chief minister" in the country.

"Vijayan, your time is now up. You will be forced to tell the truth on how the gold smuggling is taking place, as your own office has direct control over it. Look into those who have been arrested – they include Swapna Suresh, who despite no qualifications was given a job in the IT Department headed by Vijayan. You will have to answer," the BJP leader said in his speech.