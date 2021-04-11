31-Year-Old B’luru COVID Patient Struggles to Find ICU Bed, Dies

According to the report in The Hindu, the patient’s condition worsened after going from hospital to hospital without being given treatment, and his oxygen saturation level plummeted to single digits. In the emergency room of the Girinagar hospital, the man was given some oxygen. The family finally found a hospital in Koramangala which had ICU beds available, and the man was taken there at 12.40 am on Saturday. He was admitted there, but by 4 am he passed away.

The Hindu report further stated that Nishant Hiremath, the nodal officer for COVID-19 at Mahaveer Jain Hospital, said that they had not been informed by the BBMP that a critical patient was coming. He told the newspaper that three ICU beds set aside by them for COVID-19 patients in the hospital were all occupied.