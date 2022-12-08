Gujarat Polls 2022: BJP's Hardik Patel-Patidar Agitation Leader Bags Viramgam

Hardik Patel won the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from the Viramgam constituency in the state with a vote share of almost 50%.

Once upon a time: Patel was formerly one of the biggest troublemakers for the BJP in Gujarat.

What else? This was the first election for the former Congress leader who had switched sides earlier this year in June.

Patel was up against Congress' Lakha Bharwad – an OBC MLA who won the seat during the 2017 elections – and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore, who is a part of the most prominent community in Viramgam.

Patel won the seat by a margin of over 51,707 votes defeating Lakha Bharwad and Amarsinh Thakore.