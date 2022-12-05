Had Exit Polls Got It Right on Gujarat Assembly Election Results in 2017 & 2012?
How accurate were the exit polls by different pollsters and news channels in previous Gujarat elections?
The final results of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 will only come on Counting Day, 8 December, but as the final phase of polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll forecasts.
Exit polls are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends. Sometimes, they are proven to be in sync with the final results, but on other occasions, they have ended up being inaccurate. So how accurate have the exit polls been in the last couple of Gujarat Assembly elections?
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
Did Exit Polls Get It Right in 2017?
Yes, they did (mostly).
Axis MyIndia was pretty spot on. Jan Ki Baat, CSDS and CNX all overestimated the BJP tally, and were off the mark on the BJP by over 10 seats.
However, the estimates of several pollsters for the Congress were close to the actual figures on Counting Day.
Did Exit Polls Get It Right in 2012?
Yes, they did (mostly).
CVoter was close to bull's eye. ORG was quite on the mark as well. Chanakya overestimated the BJP's performance.
However, the estimates of several pollsters for the Congress were close to the actual figures on Counting Day.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gujarat-elections
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.