2022 Gujarat Election: AAP CM Candidate Isudan Gadhvi Loses Khambhalia Seat

Why is he important?: Apart from being the AAP's chief ministerial face and the National Joint General Secretary, Gadhvi was a household name in Gujarat long before he even joined the AAP. Formerly a prominent journalist with ETV Gujarati, Gadhvi exposed a Rs 150 crore scam of trees being illegally cut in Dang and Kaprada district.

Gadhvi has officially been in the party for just about 18 months, unlike the party's state president Gopal Italia and Manoj Sorathiya, who have been around for longer and were also among the potential CM faces.