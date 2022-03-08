Sailing: Farmers' Daughters Win Big at Asian Meet
The event concluded on Sunday, 6 March.
Putting up an impressive show, young sailors – Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur – daughters of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, won a gold and bronze medal respectively at the recently held Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi.
While Ritika won a gold medal in the ILCA-4 (Laser 4.7 class boat) event, Neha secured the first position on the last day of the event and got 8 points, thus ending up with a bronze medal. She reportedly lost the silver only by a single point. The girls, who represented the Indian Sailing Team, have also qualified for the Asian Games, reported Times of India.
While Ritika is a resident of Tajpura village in Rajgarh district, Neha belongs to Amlataj village of Dewas district. The Madhya Pradesh Sailing Academy is training both.
"Besides being top contenders for the Asian Games, the girls have promising medal prospects for other important sports events as well", said Vishwamitra Awardee GL Yadav, as per Times of India.
State sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia also took to Twitter to congratulate the duo.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to our Madhya Sailing Sports Academy daughters Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur for winning Gold and Bronze medals respectively representing Indian team in Girls Laser event at Asian Sailing Championship 2022 held in Abu Dhabi," she wrote in a tweet.
She added that their win also highlights the world-class facilities provided by the Madhya Pradesh government to its sportspersons.
(With inputs from Times of India)
