UP Cop Doubles Up as Teacher for Poor Children, Provides Free Education to Them

In a heart-warming gesture, a cop in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has gone out of his way to provide free education to underprivileged children from some of the neighbourhoods of the city.

Sub Inspector Ranjeet Yadav decided to take classes for kids a few months ago, after he saw the children's parents begging. Soon he spoke to the parents and volunteered to impart education to their kids. Many were willing, said Yadav, speaking to news agency ANI.