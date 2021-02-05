UP’s Poulomi Shukla Featured in Forbes’ India 30 Under 30 List
Shukla was selected for her contribution towards the education of orphan children in the country.
An author, lawyer and social worker from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Poulomi Pavini Shukla, was selected for Forbes' 'India 30 under 30, 2021 list' for her contribution towards the education of orphan children in the country.
The 28-year-old started ‘Adopt an Orphanage’ programme in the city, which aims to provide stationary, books, tuition money, smart TVs and other essentials needed for education to under-resourced children.
Poulomi, along with her brother Amand, has also written a book titled 'Weakest on Earth - Orphans of India', which was mentioned by Member of Parliament Raghav Lakhanpal during a discussion on the subject, India Today reported.
Speaking to Times of India, she said "I am really happy about Forbes giving me this honour. It will motivate me to work harder in this direction.”
She has been dedicated towards this cause for almost a decade and has played a significant role in connecting orphanages with UP's department of education, for the purpose of making coaching and tuition support accessible to children.
“It was in the year 2001 when I was nine years old, my mother took me to an orphanage on my birthday where I met children and felt their pain and desire to study. Since then, I wanted to do something for orphans as they don’t have anyone to take care of them," she told TOI.
"It's a big honour for us. And I'm so happy that the cause she is advocating for, the rights of Orphan children in India, children without a voice, without a family, without anything, will get a boost," said her mother, Aradhana Shukla, who is a senior IAS officer, reported the daily.
