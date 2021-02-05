UP’s Poulomi Shukla Featured in Forbes’ India 30 Under 30 List

An author, lawyer and social worker from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Poulomi Pavini Shukla, was selected for Forbes' 'India 30 under 30, 2021 list' for her contribution towards the education of orphan children in the country.

The 28-year-old started ‘Adopt an Orphanage’ programme in the city, which aims to provide stationary, books, tuition money, smart TVs and other essentials needed for education to under-resourced children.

Poulomi, along with her brother Amand, has also written a book titled 'Weakest on Earth - Orphans of India', which was mentioned by Member of Parliament Raghav Lakhanpal during a discussion on the subject, India Today reported.

Speaking to Times of India, she said "I am really happy about Forbes giving me this honour. It will motivate me to work harder in this direction.”