Tamil Nadu To Get Its 5th Tiger Reserve, Making It Country’s 51st

In what comes as a major boost for wildlife and nature conservation, Tamil Nadu will now have a new tiger reserve, encompassing over one lakh hectares of land that falls under the Meghamalai Wildlife Sanctuary and Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Union government granted approval for the state’s fifth tiger reserve following a letter from the Tamil Nadu government on 7 January. This was based on the technical committee meeting that was held on 22 January. The state government will notify the reserve as soon as the Union government does.