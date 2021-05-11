TN Boy Donates Savings to COVID Fund, Gets Cycle from CM Stalin
Seven-year-old Harishvarnam’s tale is one of extraordinary kindness.
Seven-year-old Harishvarnam, son of an electrician in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was surprised to receive a new bicycle on Sunday, 9 May. To add to his surprise, the sender of that bicycle was none other than the chief minister of his state.
Harishvarnam’s tale is one of extraordinary kindness. The seven year old had been saving money to buy a bicycle. However, as the COVID cases spiralled, he sent his piggy bank collection of Rs 1,000, as per The Indian Express, to the CM’s COVID relief fund.
As per The Times of India, along with the money, Harishvarnam also sent a handwritten note, through his father, to Chief Minister MK Stalin. In the note, the seven-year-old urged the CM to help people who were suffering due to the pandemic.
Subsequently, Madurai North MLA K Thalapathy and party functionaries delivered a brand new, blue and red bicycle to Harishvarnam’s doorstep. CM Stalin also spoke to the boy on the phone, reported TOI.
“He asked me if I liked the cycle and in which class I was studying. He also told me that I should be careful while going out and (to) study well,” Harishvarnam informed.
