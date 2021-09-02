Chennai: 6-Year-Old Rian Sets New World Record; Pedals 108 km in 5 Hours

In a landmark feat, six-year-old Rian Kumar of Chennai has set a new world record by cycling non-stop for 108 kilometres in a little over 5 hours.

He has been recognised by the World Book of Records as the “fastest and youngest" person to achieve the feat.

Rian told NDTV that his mother, retired Commander Gauri Sharma, who is a cyclist herself, inspired him in his pursuit of cycling. Both of Rian's parents are officers in the Indian Navy. The family moved to Chennai from Delhi recently.