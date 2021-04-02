Seema Thakur First HRTC Woman Driver to Take Inter-State Route
She is the only woman driver among over 8,800 employees of HRTC and holds a masters degree in English.
Seema Thakur on Wednesday, 31 March became the first woman bus driver from Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation to drive on an inter-state route, when she drove a bus on the Shimla-Chandigarh route.
“It was a great experience and I am proud that I got this opportunity to drive an inter-state bus. I am the first woman bus driver in the state to have achieved this feat," Thakur told news agency ANI.
She has also appealed to the government to include drivers, conductors into COVID-19 warriors, so they can get access to the vaccines.
Thakur, who became a part of HRTC in 2016 said, “We are at the risk of COVID infection as we cannot stop the passengers or ask them if they are COVID-19 positive. Drivers and conductors should also be vaccinated against COVID-19,” ANI quoted.
A commuter travelling on her bus said, “We are happy and it is relaxing for us. More women should come forward in such occupations.”
