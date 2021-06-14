Science, Resilience Aid Groundwater Recharge in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Earlier, TNM had reported on the severity of the groundwater shortage in the district. A study by the Groundwater Estimation Committee (GEC) under the Union Ministry of Water Resources, conducted in 2017 and published in 2019, says that in the six blocks of the district, Kasaragod block had extracted 97.68 percent of groundwater already. The block had been categorised as ‘critical’. Kanhangad, Karadka and Manjeshwaram blocks were categorised as ‘semi-critical’. Kanhangad (77.67 percent extraction) and Karadka (82 percent extraction) were safe zones in 2013, but by 2017 their condition had deteriorated to ‘semi-critical’. The extraction in Manjeshwaram block was 83.96 percent.