Disability Does Not Deter Surat's 'Rubber Girl' Anvi From Excelling in Yoga

PM Modi virtually presented her with the 'Prime Minister's National Children's Award' on Monday, 24 January.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia</p></div>
Thirteen-year-old Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia, a resident of Gujarat's Surat, has 75 percent intellectual disability owing to a congenital heart defect. Besides, she has undergone an open heart surgery and suffers from Hirschsprung’s disease. But none of this has deterred the young girl from excelling in yoga.

Popularly known as the 'Rubber Girl of Surat', Anvi, who began practicing yoga three years ago has won gold medals at several state and national level championships. She has so far received 51 medals from over 40 yoga competitions, reported The New Indian Express.

Recognising her efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually presented her with the 'Prime Minister's National Children's Award' on Monday, 24 January.

Last year too, Anvi's unique abilities had got her recognition. She received the 'Creative Child with Disability' award from President Ram Nath Kovind. The award is given by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Anvi's parents recognised her special talent when she was 10 years old. They soon began training Anvi under her school's yoga teacher. The yoga enthusiast's parents have always remained as a pillar of support for her, helping her brave all difficulties.

The teenager now wishes to continue in this field. And that's not all. Anvi also desires to perform yoga and surya namaskar along with PM Modi, on the same dais, one day.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

Edited By :Tania Thomas
