‘Radio Monsoon’ Provides Weather Updates to Kerala Fisherfolk

Both Alphonse and Dennis, who fish on country boats, have been regularly receiving weather updates for the past two years. Like scores of other fishermen in the coastal regions of Thiruvananthapuram, they are also part of the Radio Monsoon WhatsApp group and receive daily weather updates and alerts. With Radio Monsoon filling the gap, fishermen from Kollam to Kanyakumari, a distance of nearly 153 km, are benefitted.

Radio Monsoon prepares the daily weather forecast using predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services), NCMRWF (National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting), the Kerala Disaster Management Authority, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. It also uses inputs from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.