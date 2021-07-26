Patna IIS Officer Inspires 2,000 People to 'Save the Sparrow'
The IIS officer's efforts were recently rewarded by the Bihar's forest minister Niraj Singh Bablu.
Popularly known as the 'Sparrow Man of Patna,' Indian Information Services (IIS) Officer Sanjay Kumar is devotedly engaged in the preservation of birds in the state of Bihar. 'Save the Sparrow, Save the Environment’ is the 52-year-old's motto in life, The New Indian Express reported.
Kumar serves as the assistant director of the Patna branch of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Each month, the IIS officer reserves some money from his income, that is allocated for the care of the birds in his neighbourhood.
“I have at home bundles of paddy around the year and hang them from the railings and trees. I also get a good quantity of food grains from friends,” Kumar told the The New Indian Express.
The officer also reportedly organises events, such as webinars and exhibitions, to raise awareness about the need for conservation of birds. His initiative has inspired a few youths in the city of Patna as well, who have installed nests and water pots in their localities for the birds.
“At my prodding, over 2,000 persons have joined me in a chain of efforts across the country to save the house sparrow and other birds from the onslaught of urbanised activities,” he said, The New Indian Express reported.
The government employee's work for the environment was recently recognised by the state's forest minister Niraj Singh Bablu as well as former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi.
“My life – before and after office – begins and ends with this little service for the sparrows and other birds," Kumar told the The New Indian Express.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
