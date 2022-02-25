21-Year-Old Priyadarshini Becomes Youngest Councillor Elected Into Chennai Corp

When asked if she aspires for a career in politics, Priya says that she would love to enter politics, but that it was “up to the party”. “The party told me to stand for elections and I did. Now if the party wants me to continue in politics, I will,” she says.

More young women candidates have been elected as ward councillors this year. In ward 136 in Kodambakkam, 22-year-old Nilavarasi charted history by being elected to the corporation. She is an MBA aspirant and wants to balance her duties as councillor with her studies.

She says that safe drinking water and good roads are among the basic amenities lacking in her ward.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)