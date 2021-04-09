New Lease of Life for Girl After Removal of Huge Abdominal Tumours

A 12-year-old girl from Delhi got a new lease of life by a team of doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who removed two football-sized tumours weighing 5 kg from her stomach, which she was carrying for the past few years.

The girl, whose name is withheld as per request, visited the hospital with complaints of abdominal distension, which was associated with mild pain. The abdominal swelling started 4-5 years ago and was slowly increasing in size.

Since last year, the tumour started to rapidly increase in size and started causing discomfort to the girl and she was having pain and difficulty in breathing. However, due to fear of COVID-19, the patient's family reportedly did not approach any hospital to seek medical care.

In March, the family finally visited Sir Ganga Ram hospital and met Dr Tarun Mittal (laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon), Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery one week before the surgery.