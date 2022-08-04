Navy’s All-Women Aircrew Creates History by Carrying Out Surveillance Mission

The Navy on Thursday described the mission by the women officers from its 'INAS 314' frontline naval air squadron in Porbandar as "historic."

The aircraft was captained by Mission Commander, Lt Commander Aanchal Sharma, and other members of the team are Lt Shivangi and Lt Apurva Gite (both pilots), and tactical and sensor officers, Lt Pooja Panda and Sub Lt Pooja Shekhawat.

The INAS 314 is a frontline naval air squadron based at Porbandar, Gujarat and operates the state-of-the-art Dornier 228 maritime reconnaissance aircraft.