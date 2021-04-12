NASA Seeks to Send 1st Woman & Person of Colour to Moon in 2024 

"This $24.7 billion funding request demonstrates the Biden Administration's commitment to NASA and its partners who have worked so hard this past year under difficult circumstances and achieved unprecedented success," he added.

With a budget increase of more than 6 percent from the previous year, NASA will continue to boost its ingenuity in exploration, technology, aeronautics and science.

NASA has welcomed the nomination of former Democratic Senator Bill Nelson as its next administrator, as the US space agency works towards the key Artemis III mission.

The Biden administration aims to keep NASA on the path to landing the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon under the Artemis programme.