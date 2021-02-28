Nainital Homes Will Now Have Nameplates With ‘Daughter’s Name’

“This small step will become a major campaign in the future and every house will bear a daughter’s name,” CM Rawat was quoted as saying in the release.

He further said that the government is committed to empowering women through such initiatives.

District programme officer Anulekha Bisht told The Indian Express that the programme focusses on three aspects—motivation and empowerment of girls; promotion of Aipen; and economic empowerment of local women self-help groups (SHGs) who will make the nameplates.

Bisht also said that in the first phase of the scheme, around 8,000 families will be provided with nameplates.

While addressing the people at the event, CM Rawat also said that the government would be launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalian Yojana’ under which green fodder will be provided to women at a cheaper price through ration shops, fair price shops and stores of the animal husbandry department and cooperative bodies.

The scheme aims to help women who have to trek through forests to collect fodder, he added.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)