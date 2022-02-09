Hindus, Muslims Unite in Karnataka Village To Renovate 800-Year-Old Temple

At a time when protests against Muslim girls wearing hijabs to schools have threatened peace and harmony between religious communities in the state, Hindu and Muslim residents of Sarve village in Karnataka have jointly contributed to the renovation of the 800-year-old Yelia Sri Vishnumurthy temple in the village.

While several attempts were made in the past to renovate the temple, the work could begin only after the villagers themselves came out in support of the project, irrespective of their religious beliefs, reported The Times of India.

"In fact, many a time, Muslims requested us to take up the renovation work," Prasanna Rai S, treasurer of the temple renovation committee, was quoted as saying by TOI.