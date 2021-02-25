Madurai NGO Teaches Art To Children From Oppressed Communities

Madurai-based non profit, People’s Organisation for People Education (POPE) has launched an initiative to bring art via workshops to children from historically oppressed communities, enabling them to be in control of their narratives.

The workshops involve narrative therapy elements such as painting, craft, photography, storytelling (both visual and using spoken word), and folk art to create more social dialogue around issues that affect the children,

The initiative is being executed under the Witness for Justice programme that works for communities affected by police and caste violence, reported The News Minute.