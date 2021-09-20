In Kerala, 2 Teachers Built 150 Houses for Homeless People In 6 Years

Two teachers decided to start the House Challenging Project in 2014, right after they heard about a Class 8 student who was homeless. Since then, they have built 150 homes over the last six years for homeless people.

The two teachers are Sister Lissy Chakkalakkal, who is the principal at the Our Ladies Convent Girls School in Kochi, and Lilly Paul. Both of them got together, raised funds, and built a home for the student.

Taking inspiration from building the first house, they continued doing that.