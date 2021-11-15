Kerala: 104-Year-Old Woman Scores 89 Percent in State Education Exam

A 104-year-old woman from Kottayam, Kerala, has proven that age is just a number. The centenarian recently scored 89 percent in the state government's Literacy Mission test, giving them much to brag about their literacy efforts.

Her efforts didn't go unnoticed as Kerala's Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty, on Friday, 12 November, posted a picture of a visibly ecstatic Kuttiyamma on social media and wished her the best.

"104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best," he tweeted.