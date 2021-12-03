Kerala Native Sruthy Sithara Wins Miss Trans Global 2021 Title
Kerala's Minister of Higher Education, Dr R Bindu, congratulated Sithara for their achievement.
Kerala native Sruthy Sithara on Wednesday, 1 December, was selected as Miss Trans Global 2021.
"Miss Trans Global 2021. This smile means a lot. For me, for my community, for my country, for the transglobal organization, for all those who are oppressed and marginalized. Here's I am, Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021 Title Winner. Thank you so much all who behind this successful journey," Sithara said in a tweet, after they received the award.
"I’m so happy, excited. I never expected such a feat. I have been preparing and participating in the competition for months. And now, it all has ended on such a high note,” Sithara was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.
Miss Trans Global is an international online pageant for trans and gender nonconforming people from all backgrounds, which was started to raise awareness on transgender and LGB issues around the world, as per the award's website.
Meanwhile, Kerala's Minister of Higher Education, Dr R Bindu, also congratulated Sithara for their achievement.
"Keralite Sruthy Sithara has been selected as Miss Trans Global 2021, a title she achieved after a long fight against prejudices galore and the narrow mindset of our society. A matter of immense pride for Kerala. Congratulations Sruthy," said the politician in a tweet.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
