Kerala-Born Priest Becomes Youngest Consecrated Bishop at Church of England

Rt Revd Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, also known as Saju, a priest born in Kerala, has now become the youngest bishop at the Church of England.

At a ceremony held at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Tuesday, 25 January, he was ordained as the bishop of the Church, reported The Times of India.

The 43-year-old, however, is not the first Bishop of Indian origin at the Church. Bishop John Perumbalath, the Bishop of Bradwell, was also reportedly born in Kerala.