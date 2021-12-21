Karnataka to Recruit Transgender Persons in Police Department
In a first for the state, Karnataka is all set to recruit transgender persons in its police department.
For the first time in the state, Karnataka is all set to recruit transgender persons in its police department.
As per a notification issued on 20 December, the state government has called for applications from the members of the community for recruitments in the Karnataka State Police (KSP) department.
Four posts of special reserve sub-inspector for Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and one post in India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of the rank of special reserve sub-inspector will be reserved for transgender persons.
In Line With One Percent Reservation
The KSP department had amended the Karnataka Civil Service Rules (General Recruitment) Act, 1977 to accommodate one percent reservation for members from the community – in the state.
In July 2021, the HC had ordered one percent horizontal reservation for transgender people in all state-run organisations after it heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a social activist Nisha Gulur and a Sangama, city-based NGO and rights group.
The recruitment drive meant for Karnataka State Reserve Police and India Reserve Battalion will be jointly enrolling 70 people for various posts of which five will be transgender persons.
As per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020, that was framed by Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, transgender candidates are mandatorily required to get a certificate from the district magistrate in order to apply for the job. Eligible candidates may apply for the posts online, before 18 January. The last date for application is 18 January.
In addition to this, three posts have been reserved for transgender persons in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO). The applications for the same can be submitted till 15 January, reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS and The New Indian Express)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.