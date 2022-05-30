Vineetha VM Becomes First Woman President of Kerala Union of Working Journalists

The elections to the state committee and the 13 district committees of the KUWJ were held on Saturday, 21 May. The results of the district committees were announced on the same day while the counting of votes for the state committee was held on Saturday, 28 May, as that is the practice. The counting was done in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vineetha defeated Suryadas MP, who works at the Kozhikode unit of the Mathrubhumi daily. Vineetha won 1,515 votes against the 1,437 votes that Suryadas secured. Forty nine votes were considered invalid. R Kiran Babu of News 18 Malayalam channel has been elected as general secretary by a margin of 361 votes.

Vineetha had been elected as the vice president of the Thrissur district committee of the KUWJ for the period between 2015 and 2017. She was elected to the post of secretary of the Thrissur district committee for the 2017-19 period and elected unanimously as secretary in 2019. The KUWJ elections are held once every two years.