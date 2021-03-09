Indore Woman Cremates Unclaimed Bodies, Gives Medicines To Elderly
Bhagyashree has taken it upon herself to help those from marginalised and financially strained communities.
An Indore-based social worker, Bhagyashree, has taken it upon herself to help those from marginalised and financially-strained communities suffering from any form of illness, as well as to assist them in rehabilitation when needed.
Bhagyashree works with people who are homeless, helping cremate bodies of those who are left on the streets, unclaimed by any family members. She also helps rehabilitate the poor, and manages any medical support they may need, especially the elderly who are bereft of any help.
What inspires Bhagyashree is the work of Amarjit Singh Sudan, fondly referred to as ‘Father Teresa’ of Indore. She worked with him for five years, helping destitute people, and after his Sudan’s passing last year, she wants to carry forward his legacy of service, said Bhagyashree to news agency, ANI.
Bhagyashree credits her father, Brajmohan Lodetiya, and her husband, Naveen Kharkhadia, for supporting her through this journey. Her husband, who is a railway employee also contributes part of his salary, and joins in after his work to support Bhagyashree’s endeavour, added the report.
The couple has a two-year-old boy who is left under the supervision of his grandmother when they are out helping the community. Bhagyashree is also pursuing a PhD in Archaeology, and has worked throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, more so, after the lockdown was relaxed, noted the report.
